Ballet Minnesota Hosts 29th Annual Minnesota Dance Festival

Dance lovers, head to St. Paul this weekend!

Ballet Minnesota is hosting its 29th annual Minnesota Dance Festival at St. Catherine University.

The festival will feature the classic ballet “Paquita.”

First choreographed in 1846 by Joseph Mazilier, the ballet tells the story of a young Spanish woman who learns by helping a French aristocrat that she is of royal descent, too. The number will feature the full company, along with Violeta Angelova, of The Suzanne Farrell Ballet, dancing the female lead and Andrew Luis Teixeira, of the New Jersey Ballet, dancing the male lead.

They will perform the one-act version of the Mazilier ballet.

Following “Pacquita,” the company members, apprentices and advanced level dancers will perform Andrew Rist’s “Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.”

Rist’s ballet tells the story of Ludwig van Beethoven’s life. The performance will only be of the second movement.

Next, the youngest dancers from the company will premiere Rist’s “The Farmer’s Market.”

This ballet is based off of a book of the same name, also written by Rist, which follows the adventures of young children in a fantasy world.

Finally, the festival will finish with three performances by local choreographer and dancer Helen Hatch, the Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble and Casey Juul.

The 29th annual Minnesota Dance Festival will take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at The O’Shaughnessy on campus.

Tickets cost $30 for adults, $22 for seniors, $18 for students and $14 for children.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 651-690-6700 or visit the O’Shaughnessy online.