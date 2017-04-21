4 Things To Know: Anniversary Of Prince’s Death, Diet Soda, Wild In Game 5 & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the one year anniversary of Prince’s death to the Minnesota Wild entering Game 5 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, here is a look at the top four stories from April 21, 2017.

World Remembers Prince On 1 Year Anniversary

Over the next four days, Paisley Park is hosting “Celebration 2017” in honor of the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death.

There will be live music, panel discussions and special presentations highlighting Prince’s talent.

Throughout the weekend, WCCO will share many Prince-related stories online and on our social media pages.

Police Investigate Following Shooting In Paris

French police have searched the home of a man believed to be linked to the attack on police in central Paris that left one officer dead and two others wounded.

The attack happened on the popular Champs-Elysees. The French President called it an act of terrorism.

Study Finds Link Between Sugary Drinks And Alzheimer’s

People who drink diet soda are almost three times more likely to have strokes and develop Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers from Boston University.

The study also found that people who often drink sugary beverages, such as sodas and fruit juices, are more likely to have poorer memories.

The findings do not prove the drinks cause the memory or heart issues, just that there’s a link.

Wild, Blues Face Off In Game 5

The Minnesota Wild are gearing up for Game 5 in the series against the St. Louis Blues.

The teams return to the Xcel Energy Center Saturday.

The Wild lost the first three games but avoided elimination by winning earlier this week

Puck drop is at 2 p.mm