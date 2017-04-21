2 Brothers Found Guilty In Downtown Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A judge found two brothers guilty Tuesday for stabbing two men in downtown Minneapolis early last year.
Cornelius Green, 24, and Devon Green, 25, were found guilty of two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
In the early morning hours of Jan. 9, 2016, a victim bleeding severely from his face flagged police down near First Avenue North and Third Street North. Officers found a second victim on the sidewalk on Second Avenue North.
One victim was stabbed four times in the face and head, with one wound penetrating the base of his skull. The other victim’s jugular vein was severed.
Witnesses said they saw five men assault the two victims before getting into a Cadillac. Police tracked the vehicle using a license plate number provided by one of the witnesses.
The Green brothers were not among the four men detained when police located the Cadillac. Police found the brothers at the Hennepin County Medical Center’s emergency room, where Devon was being treated for a cut on his hand.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is seeking a 306 month prison sentence for Cornelius and 346 months for Devon.