Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull Coming To Xcel Energy Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Mr. Worldwide will be making a stop in St. Paul later this year.
Friday, Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias announced the second leg of their North American tour. On Oct. 16, the two will share the stage at the Xcel Energy Center.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show will go on sale Friday, April 28, at noon. Tickets start at $29.95 and are available at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office, by calling 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com or livenation.com.
The fall leg begins in Houston on Friday, Sept. 22. The pair also added another summer date at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, July 1.