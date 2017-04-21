PRINCE: Musicians Remember Prince | 10 Best-Selling Albums | Fans Flock To Minn. & Revolution Goes On Tour

Sheriff: Dog Shot At Fridley Mobile Home Park

April 21, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s office is looking for a vehicle connected to a dog shooting Friday afternoon in Fridley.

The shooting happened at about 1:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Circle Northeast, which is in a mobile home park.

A witness told police the suspects were in an older, tan Lincoln Navigator.

They said the SUV’s passenger shot the dog with a silver revolver and then fled the scene.

No one was hurt, but the condition of the dog is not clear.

The investigation is on-going.

