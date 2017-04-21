Sheriff: Dog Shot At Fridley Mobile Home Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s office is looking for a vehicle connected to a dog shooting Friday afternoon in Fridley.
The shooting happened at about 1:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Circle Northeast, which is in a mobile home park.
A witness told police the suspects were in an older, tan Lincoln Navigator.
They said the SUV’s passenger shot the dog with a silver revolver and then fled the scene.
No one was hurt, but the condition of the dog is not clear.
The investigation is on-going.
Comments are closed.