Good Question: Why Do Worms Come Out When It Rains?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The worms have been out in full force over the past few rainy days — crawling on sidewalks, driveways and into the streets.
And that has Tina from Bloomington asking: Why do the worms come out when it rains?
Worms need a moist environment to survive, which is why they live in the moist soil.
When it rains, worms know it’s safe for them to go aboveground.
“They can travel much faster and use less energy there, rather than pushing their way through the soil,” said Karen Ballen, of the University of Minnesota’s Department of Soil, Water, and Climate.
Worms also travel aboveground to mate with other worms.
They know to go back underground when it starts to dry out, but there are always an unlucky few who don’t get back in time.