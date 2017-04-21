PRINCE: Musicians Remember Prince | 10 Best-Selling Albums | Fans Flock To Minn. & Revolution Goes On Tour

Good Question: Why Do Worms Come Out When It Rains?

April 21, 2017 7:00 PM By Heather Brown
Filed Under: Good Question, Heather Brown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The worms have been out in full force over the past few rainy days — crawling on sidewalks, driveways and into the streets.

And that has Tina from Bloomington asking: Why do the worms come out when it rains?

Worms need a moist environment to survive, which is why they live in the moist soil.

worms Good Question: Why Do Worms Come Out When It Rains?

(credit: CBS)

When it rains, worms know it’s safe for them to go aboveground.

“They can travel much faster and use less energy there, rather than pushing their way through the soil,” said Karen Ballen, of the University of Minnesota’s Department of Soil, Water, and Climate.

Worms also travel aboveground to mate with other worms.

They know to go back underground when it starts to dry out, but there are always an unlucky few who don’t get back in time.

More from Heather Brown
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia