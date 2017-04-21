St. Paul Man Charged In Gang-Related Light Rail Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old St. Paul man faces felony charges after a man was caught in the crossfire of an apparent gang-related shooting on a light rail platform Monday.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s office says Isaiah Charles Bracy was charged with two counts of second-degree assault Friday.

The criminal complaint says Bracy was with a group of men on the Green Line early Monday evening in St. Paul.

The conductor told police another group of men were standing in front of a barbeque restaurant at the corner of Dale Street and University Avenue. They started flashing what appeared to be gang signs as the train approached Dale Street Station.

She said one of the men, later identified as Bracy, stepped off the train and began to fire several rounds at the men.

One of the men in front of the restaurant fired back, striking an innocent bystander in the back.

Police identified the first shooter as Bracy, which was later confirmed by his probation officer.

Bracy is in custody, and could face up to 14 years in prison if convicted.

St. Paul is in the midst of an uptick in gun-related violence and murders. Nine people have died so far in 2017, and 45 shootings have been reported.