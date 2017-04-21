PRINCE: Musicians Remember Prince | 10 Best-Selling Albums | Fans Flock To Minn. & Revolution Goes On Tour

2nd Somali Sergeant Among 24 MPD Officers Promoted

April 21, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Betsy Hodges, Janee Harteau, Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It was an exciting day for 24 Minneapolis police officers who received promotions Thursday.

Chief Janee Harteau recognized a new commander, four new lieutenants and 19 new sergeants in a ceremony Thursday afternoon. Mayor Betsy Hodges congratulated the officers and offered thanks from the public.

“Every single day, you all are out there going through this and I appreciate it a lot,” Hodges said.

One officer, Abdiwahab Ali, became the second Somali officer promoted to sergeant.

