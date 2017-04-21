2nd Somali Sergeant Among 24 MPD Officers Promoted

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It was an exciting day for 24 Minneapolis police officers who received promotions Thursday.
Chief Janee Harteau recognized a new commander, four new lieutenants and 19 new sergeants in a ceremony Thursday afternoon. Mayor Betsy Hodges congratulated the officers and offered thanks from the public.
“Every single day, you all are out there going through this and I appreciate it a lot,” Hodges said.
One officer, Abdiwahab Ali, became the second Somali officer promoted to sergeant.