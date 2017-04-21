PRINCE: Musicians Remember Prince | 10 Best-Selling Albums | Fans Flock To Minn. & Revolution Goes On Tour

Sheriff: Blue Earth County Man, 47, Missing

April 21, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Blue Earth County, Paul Erion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Blue Earth County are looking for a missing 47-year-old man.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Paul Erion made comments to his family and friends on Thursday that made law enforcement concerned for his safety.

He left his home Thursday in a 2001 white Ford Taurus with the license plate 335-NTL. Authorities believe Erion does not have his phone or wallet.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Erion is 6-foot-1, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

If you see Erion or his vehicle, you are asked to call 911.

