5K Shifts Focus From Prince To Vikings After Cease & Desist

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 5K in Prince‘s honor will go on as planned in Chanhassen this weekend … well, sort of.

The “Race to Paisley Park” was scheduled for this Sunday, but it was canceled after Paisley Park sent organizers a cease-and-desist letter.

The event had a $108 entry fee, and most proceeds were set to go to Chanhassen schools, according to organizers Strong Enough LLC.

Chanhassen Mayor Denny Laufenburger took to Twitter Friday to say the event will continue, but will be free — and apparently free of any connection to the city’s most famous resident.

“In honor of the NFL Draft which the Minnesota Vikings … will be participating in … later in the month of April, and many Vikings live or have lived in Chanhassen, and since the Vikings’ primary color is purple, you are encouraged to wear your ‘Purple Pride’ anyone you choose as we ‘Follow the Purple Path,'” Laufenburger said.

Prince fans from around the world are in the Twin Cities to commemorate the first anniversary of his death, and most are making the pilgrimage to his Paisley Park compound in Chanhassen.

Laufenburger says the event — which is not sponsored by the city — starts Sunday at 9 a.m. at Lake Ann Park near the pavilion. People are encouraged to run or walk.