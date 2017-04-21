Report: Prince Sold More Albums Than Any Artist Since Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since his death last year, Prince has sold more music than any musician out there.
According to a report from Billboard, The Purple One’s catalog of album and songs sold a combined 7.7 million copies – just in the United States. That’s through April 13, 2017.
Billboard says 2.3 million were traditional album sales and 5.4 million were from digital song downloads.
Additionally, Prince beat out Adele in 2016 for selling more albums than any other artist with 2.23 million copies sold. Adele sold 2.21 million in 2016.
Remarkably, Prince sold about one-third of his total download sales since his death. Nielsen began tracking digital downloads in 2003.