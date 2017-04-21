1 Year Since Prince’s Death – A Timeline

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly one year after Prince’s death, a lot has happened in the investigation, his estate, his community and his legacy. Here are a look at key events since the music icon’s tragic passing at age 57.
April 21, 2016 — Prince found dead at Paisley Park
April 27, 2016 — Investigators say painkillers were found in Prince’s possession after his death
May 4, 2016 — The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the DEA join the Carver County Sheriff in Prince’s death investigation
June 2, 2016 — Prince’s autopsy released, revealing an overdose of the painkiller Fentanyl
June 10, 2016 — Deadline for filing a claim to Prince’s estate. Some two dozen people declared themselves to be potential heirs
Aug. 13, 2016 — Family, close friends hold private memorial service for Prince at Paisley Park
Aug. 22, 2016 — Pills at Paisley Park are revealed to contain Fentanyl
Aug. 26, 2016 — Minnesota State Fair holds “Unite In Purple” Day in honor of Prince
Oct. 4, 2016 — Chanhassen City Council authorizes limited tours of Paisley Park
Oct. 6, 2016 — Limited tours begin at Paisley Park
Oct. 13, 2016 — Prince Tribute Concert held at Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 24, 2016 — Chanhassen City Council votes to rezone Paisley Park, paving way for permanent tours
Nov. 2, 2016 — Prince estate signs with Universal Music
Jan. 24, 2017 — Comerica Bank & Trust takes over running Prince’s estate
Feb. 12, 2017 — Prince music debuts on Spotify
April 12, 2017 — Prince’s siblings file a request that a judge make a final determination of heirs
April 17, 2017 — Search warrants, other court documents in Prince’s death unsealed