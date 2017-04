MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One year ago, music icon Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park home.

While fans mourned across the world, nowhere was the pain greater than in his home state of Minnesota.

The impact continues to be felt as the one-year anniversary of his death hits.

On Friday, local monuments lit up in remembrance and politicians, sports teams, celebs and fans took to Twitter.

"The afterworld

A world of never ending happiness

You can always see the sun, day or night"

We miss you, Prince 💜#MYSAINTPAUL pic.twitter.com/h6JOIPKeGx — Visit Saint Paul (@SaintPaul) April 21, 2017

I used 2 cry 4 Tracy because I want to see him again

But sometimes sometimes life ain't always the way

-Prince#quote #quotes — Betsy Hodges (@MayorHodges) April 21, 2017

We miss you @prince. — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) April 21, 2017

We remember the life of an icon and a beloved Minnesota son. Tonight, the Lowry Bridge will be lit purple in honor of Prince. pic.twitter.com/mDnqYqSnTF — Hennepin County (@Hennepin) April 20, 2017

On the one-year anniversary of Prince's death, we celebrate a Minnesota icon who will never be forgotten. #celebration2017 pic.twitter.com/j7ryHWGpRL — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 21, 2017

Showing off our purple in honor of Prince tonight and tomorrow! #celebration2017 pic.twitter.com/OzRMNE9jsW — U.S. Bank Stadium (@usbankstadium) April 21, 2017