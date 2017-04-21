PRINCE: Musicians Remember Prince | 10 Best-Selling Albums | Fans Flock To Minn. & Revolution Goes On Tour

Girl Survives Random Stabbing In St. Cloud Wal-Mart

April 21, 2017 6:23 PM By Bill Hudson
Filed Under: Bill Hudson, St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — It was just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 17-year-old St. Cloud girl was shopping with her mother inside the Wal-Mart store near Crossroads Center.

After spending some time in the store they told police they noticed an unknown male following them through the building.

“Our investigation does not shown any relationship between the victim and the suspect, so it does appear to be a random act,” Assistant St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton said.

Suddenly, and without warning the girl dropped onto the isle in a pool of blood. After choking the girl, he jabbed a 3-inch knife blade into her upper right shoulder.

Helen Martinson’s friend works inside but did not witness the attack.

“The cops just came flying in here,” she said. “We didn’t know what happened at first and then his girlfriend somehow found out.”

Store personnel detained 29-year-old Christian Anthony Robert De Beche. According to the criminal complaint, he apparently told Wal-Mart staff, “I did it, I’m guilty. Arrest me.”

Police soon did, and De Beche was charged Friday with assault with a dangerous weapon.

“From talking to everyone who was there and saw this he pretty much just gave up, made some acknowledgements he was responsible and waited until we got there and gave up peacefully,” Oxley said.

Police say their investigation will continue and the hope to define a clear motive. As for now there is nothing to explain De Beche’s frightening and random act of violence.

More from Bill Hudson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia