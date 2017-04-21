Girl Survives Random Stabbing In St. Cloud Wal-Mart

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — It was just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 17-year-old St. Cloud girl was shopping with her mother inside the Wal-Mart store near Crossroads Center.

After spending some time in the store they told police they noticed an unknown male following them through the building.

“Our investigation does not shown any relationship between the victim and the suspect, so it does appear to be a random act,” Assistant St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton said.

Suddenly, and without warning the girl dropped onto the isle in a pool of blood. After choking the girl, he jabbed a 3-inch knife blade into her upper right shoulder.

Helen Martinson’s friend works inside but did not witness the attack.

“The cops just came flying in here,” she said. “We didn’t know what happened at first and then his girlfriend somehow found out.”

Store personnel detained 29-year-old Christian Anthony Robert De Beche. According to the criminal complaint, he apparently told Wal-Mart staff, “I did it, I’m guilty. Arrest me.”

Police soon did, and De Beche was charged Friday with assault with a dangerous weapon.

“From talking to everyone who was there and saw this he pretty much just gave up, made some acknowledgements he was responsible and waited until we got there and gave up peacefully,” Oxley said.

Police say their investigation will continue and the hope to define a clear motive. As for now there is nothing to explain De Beche’s frightening and random act of violence.