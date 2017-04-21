Police Seek Information On Suspect In Columbia Heights Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Colleagues call the man killed inside a Columbia Heights apartment a mentor to high school students.
Philip Borer Nelson, 31, was a student adviser at the High School for Recording Arts in St. Paul. He was also a graduate of the program who lived in St. Louis Park.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the man believed to have killed Borer Nelson. They say he goes by the nickname “Ox” or “OCC” and is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He has slight facial hair and dreadlocks. He may also have a tattoo of a red flower on his left forearm.
Authorities say he is one of about four people who were inside the apartment on 41st Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights early yesterday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff.