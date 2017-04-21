PRINCE: Musicians Remember Prince | 10 Best-Selling Albums | Fans Flock To Minn. & Revolution Goes On Tour

Police Seek Information On Suspect In Columbia Heights Homicide

April 21, 2017 6:13 PM
Filed Under: Columbia Heights, Philip Borer Nelson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Colleagues call the man killed inside a Columbia Heights apartment a mentor to high school students.

Philip Borer Nelson, 31, was a student adviser at the High School for Recording Arts in St. Paul. He was also a graduate of the program who lived in St. Louis Park.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the man believed to have killed Borer Nelson. They say he goes by the nickname “Ox” or “OCC” and is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He has slight facial hair and dreadlocks. He may also have a tattoo of a red flower on his left forearm.

Authorities say he is one of about four people who were inside the apartment on 41st Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights early yesterday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia