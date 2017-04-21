Wis. State Patrol: None Injured After Semi Goes Up In Flames

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The occupants of a semi that caught fire in Wisconsin early Friday morning escaped the blaze uninjured.
The semi, which was carrying sugar, caught fire just after 5 a.m. on Interstate 94 westbound in Jackson County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
The tractor and trailer were engulfed in flames, but the driver and passenger made it out of the vehicle uninjured.
The right lane of the highway was closed while crews extinguished the fire and cleared the semi. The scene was fully cleared just after noon.