High Hopes Crushed After Blues Eliminate Wild

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Suds, sunshine, and optimism filled the air outside the Xcel Energy Center Saturday as Minnesota Wild fans made their way toward the arena for game 5.

“We’re gonna win, it’s the state of hockey,” said fan Chelsea McCrone who drove down from Fargo, North Dakota, with her husband Mo.

Wild fan Mark Preuss wouldn’t even imagine what it would feel like if his hometown team lost.

“No ifs, no ifs, when the Wild win,” he said as he made his predictions.

Press didn’t want to see the party end. But with one more loss to the Blues he and many more would surely be singing them.

“The Wild have dominated the series and have only won one game. So they can’t win even when they’re playing better than the other team,” said Mo who bravely wore his Blues jersey among the sea of green and red.

“It’s a good thing we have two bedrooms at home,” his wife Chelsea replied.

It’s rare to see a team come back from a 3-0 deficit, but not impossible.

“We win today, we win Monday, we come back to (Minnesota) Wednesday, we win Wednesday,” Preuss said with confidence.

The key words being “win today.” That would have lead to more fun in the sun and more action at the X. But instead it was the opposite when the Wild lost 4-3 in overtime.