Sheriff: Missing Breezy Point Man Has Alzheimer’s

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Breezy Point man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease is missing, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office.
Gary Harlan Davis, 75, was last seen driving northbound on State Highway 6 near Crosby at about 5 p.m. Friday. His wife says he does not have a cellphone.
Davis is described as a white man who is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing blue jeans.
He was driving a pearl-colored 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche with personalized license plates that read “MDAVIS.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-829-4749.
