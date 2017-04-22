PRINCE: Musicians Remember Prince | 10 Best-Selling Albums | Fans Flock To Minn. & Revolution Goes On Tour

Sheriff: Missing Breezy Point Man Has Alzheimer’s

April 22, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Breezy Point, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Breezy Point man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease is missing, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office.

Gary Harlan Davis, 75, was last seen driving northbound on State Highway 6 near Crosby at about 5 p.m. Friday. His wife says he does not have a cellphone.

gary davis missing Sheriff: Missing Breezy Point Man Has Alzheimers

Gary Davis, and the vehicle he was last seen driving (credit: Crow Wing Co. Sheriff)

Davis is described as a white man who is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing blue jeans.

He was driving a pearl-colored 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche with personalized license plates that read “MDAVIS.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-829-4749.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia