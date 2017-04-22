PRINCE: Musicians Remember Prince | 10 Best-Selling Albums | Fans Flock To Minn. & Revolution Goes On Tour

Sheriff: Fleeing Driver Airlifted To HCMC After Crashing Into Water Park

April 22, 2017 10:05 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A police chase Friday night ended with a driver being seriously injured after crashing into the entrance of a popular Twin Cities water park.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s office says officers tried to pull over a vehicle in Andover, but the man fled.

Bunker Beach Water Park (credit: CBS)

A chase ensued, which ended at Bunker Beach Water Park in Coon Rapids. Authorities say the fleeing driver crashed while trying to drive into the park.

The man had to be extricated from his vehicle, and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

The identity and condition of the man has not been released.

