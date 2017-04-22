With Budget In Focus, A Look At Minnesota’s Leaders

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — It’s almost time for the Minnesota Legislature’s rendition of “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Legislators have until late May to craft a new two-year budget. And while there is plenty of work to finalize what will likely be a $45-plus billion spending package with a $1.65 billion budget surplus in hand, the brunt of the deal-making will fall on Gov. Mark Dayton and the leaders of the Republican-controlled House and Senate.

Here’s a look at the trio of leaders who will have the final say on what the next state budget will look like:

GOV. MARK DAYTON

LEADER FILE: In his seventh year as governor, the stalwart Democrat is no stranger to the bargaining table. This time around he’s leaned heavily on cabinet commissioners to try to sway both lawmakers and the public to favor his vision for a bigger, $46 billion two-year budget, with more spending on government programs and fewer tax cuts than Republicans would like.

Outnumbered by the Republicans who control the Legislature, he is Democrats’ last line of defense, their only chance to block budget cuts or policies they say would take the state backward.

NEGOTIATION CONSIDERATIONS: With his final election behind him, Dayton is free from some of the political pressures that Republicans have to contend with. But that also raises the stakes for the 70-year-old governor: It’s the last budget he’ll sign into law before leaving office in early 2019.

TOP PRIZES: Staying the course. Dayton has repeatedly warned against big budget cuts or massive tax breaks that could reverse years of consecutive state budget surpluses. But he’s also pressing for a $175 million expansion of the limited preschool program launched just last year.

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER PAUL GAZELKA

LEADER FILE: A new face at the negotiating table, Gazelka has assumed the role of peacemaker between Daudt and Dayton, who regularly trade barbs. Steady and calm, he could keep things on track when tempers flare as negotiating heats up.

NEGOTIATION CONSIDERATIONS: Gazelka manages a Republican caucus with just a one-seat edge over Senate Democrats, meaning unity among his colleagues will be the key to whether a budget passes or fails. He’s moved methodically throughout his first session as a leader, and that won’t change as the difficulty ramps up. But needing buy-in from his members could slow down the path to a deal.

TOP PRIZES: With the constraints of his small majority in mind, Gazelka entered the session focused on the “meat and potatoes” of a budget. That means some tax cuts, a transportation funding package after years of stagnation and a state budget with few frills.

HOUSE SPEAKER KURT DAUDT

LEADER FILE: Now in his second session as the leader of the House, Daudt thrives on portraying himself as Dayton’s foil. With a far larger majority than Gazelka has, Daudt will be the more forceful Republican in pushing Dayton for more in tax cuts and slimmer spending increases.

NEGOTIATION CONSIDERATIONS: Emboldened by not just keeping control of the House in November but increasing the GOP’s majority, Daudt enters the negotiating stage of the session talking much tougher than he did two years ago. He’s publicly weighing a run to replace Dayton in 2018. Will that affect his willingness to strike a deal, as Dayton loves to suggest?

TOP PRIZES: After two years of trying and failing to reach a deal with Democrats, getting a package of tax cuts in 2017 is paramount for Daudt and Republicans. Daudt’s House set the opening bid high with a $1.35 billion package of tax breaks for college tuition debt, some Social Security income, property taxes for farmers and more.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)