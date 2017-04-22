PRINCE: Musicians Remember Prince | 10 Best-Selling Albums | Fans Flock To Minn. & Revolution Goes On Tour

Mike’s Mix: ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ At FireLake

April 22, 2017 8:01 AM By Mike Augustyniak
Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to Firelake at the Radisson Blu Mall of America, where they’re honoring Prince in a very tasty way.

Let’s Go Crazy

  • 2 oz J. Carver Grimm Farm Gin
  • ¾ oz fresh Lemon juice
  • ½ oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
  • ¼ oz Tempus Fugit Liqueur de Violettes

    • Instructions

    Combine all ingredients and shake over ice. Strain into a coupe cocktail glass. Garnish with two maraschino cherries.

    FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar features a modern-yet-comfortable décor, a chic bar area, a craft cocktail list and deluxe desserts. FireLake has reinvented local dining by capturing the essence of the best that Minnesota has to offer with a farm-to-table concept that incorporates fresh and local produce wherever possible.

