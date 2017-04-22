Mike’s Mix: ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ At FireLake

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to Firelake at the Radisson Blu Mall of America, where they’re honoring Prince in a very tasty way.
Let’s Go Crazy
Instructions
Combine all ingredients and shake over ice. Strain into a coupe cocktail glass. Garnish with two maraschino cherries.
