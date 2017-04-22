St. Paul Police: 10K People ‘March For Science’ At State Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Huge crowds are gathering across the country on this Earth Day to participate in the National March for Science.
The marches are in response to steep cuts by President Donald Trump for science research.
St. Paul police say an estimated 10,000 gathered at the State Capitol Saturday. Marchers — who were encouraged to wear blue and green — showed support for the discovery, access and understanding of scientific information.
Organizers say science plays a vital role in the progress of society, and they want to protect science funding.
Thousands were also gathered at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to defend the pivotal role that science plays in society.
And more than 45,000 people met at Chicago’s Grant Park before marching to the Natural History Museum.
President Trump tweeted about his commitment to the environment on Saturday afternoon.
