PRINCE: Musicians Remember Prince | 10 Best-Selling Albums | Fans Flock To Minn. & Revolution Goes On Tour

Trump To Hold Rally To Mark 100 Days In Office

April 22, 2017 8:52 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll mark his 100th day in office with a “BIG” rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump hits 100 days on April 29 — next Saturday.

He tweeted about the rally this Saturday, saying that next week “I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!”

April 29 is also the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington.

Most presidents attend the event. Trump previously announced that he is boycotting this year’s dinner to protest what he says is unfavorable coverage by the news media. His staff is also boycotting in a show of “solidarity” with the president.

Trump’s campaign later announced that the rally will be held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia