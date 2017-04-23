Northeast Mpls. Hosts Annual Hotdish Competition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans were put to the test in northeast Minneapolis Saturday night for the neighborhood’s annual hot dish competition.
There were eight award categories including the best spicy dish, the best vegetarian dish and tater tot excellence. As WCCO photojournalist Nick Lunemann shows us in the video above, the competition was fierce.
The winner for the people’s choice category was the Bahn Mi Tater Tot Hotdish from Kaitlyn Shovier. The winning recipe is below.
Bahn Mi Tater Tot Hotdish
- 2 lbs. ground pork
- 4-5 celery stalks, chopped
- 1 medium-sized onion, diced
- 2-3 cups water
- 2 tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 beef bouillon cube
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 inch fresh ginger, grated
- 1 tbsp. Kitchen Bouquet (in condiment aisle)
- 2 tbsp. brown sugar
- 3 tbsp. corn starch
- 1 bag tater tots
- Pickled veggies (see recipe below)
- Spicy yum yum sauce (see recipe below)
- Fresh cilantro
- Fresh jalapenos, sliced
Spicy Yum Yum Sauce
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 2 tbsp. ketchup
- 1 tbsp. sugar
- 1 tbsp. garlic powder
- 1 tbsp. paprika
- 1/2 tbsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tbsp. salt
- 1-2 tbsp. sambal oelek
Combine and refrigerate for one hour or more.
Quick pickled veggies
- 3 carrots, grated
- 1 cucumber, grated
- 2 tbsp. honey
- 1/4 tbsp. salt
- 3/4 cup rice vinegar
- 1/4 cup water
Whisk honey, salt, vinegar and water. Pour over veggies, refrigerate for at least one hour.
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Brown ground pork and drain.
- Add celery and onion, cook for three minutes.
- Add water, soy sauce, bouillon, garlic, ginger, Kitchen Bouquet and brown sugar (start with two cups of water). Cook for five minutes.
- Dip a measuring cup in the sauce and cook for five minutes. Form a thin paste. Mix back into pan and stir to thicken. If too think, add more water. If too thin, make another paste with one tablespoon at a time of corn starch.
- Place pork mixture into bottom of 13″ x 9″ pan.
- Top with a layer of tater tots.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes.
- Top with pickled veggies, then cilantro, then jalapenos and finally, drizzle spicy mayo over the top.