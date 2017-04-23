Garage Fire In North Minneapolis Leaves Several Buildings Damaged

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A garage fire overnight in north Minneapolis left several buildings damaged and a firefighter with minor injuries.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says the fire was reported early Sunday morning inside a garage near the intersection of 43rd and Logan avenues.
The fire damaged four garages and a nearby home. Two of the garages had cars in them.
Fire officials say one firefighter suffered a minor injury amid the battle when a piece of debris fell on his helmet. The firefighter is expected to be OK.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.