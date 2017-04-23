Garage Fire In North Minneapolis Leaves Several Buildings Damaged

PRINCE: Musicians Remember Prince | 10 Best-Selling Albums | Fans Flock To Minn. & Revolution Goes On Tour

April 23, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Garage Fire, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A garage fire overnight in north Minneapolis left several buildings damaged and a firefighter with minor injuries.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the fire was reported early Sunday morning inside a garage near the intersection of 43rd and Logan avenues.

The fire damaged four garages and a nearby home. Two of the garages had cars in them.

Fire officials say one firefighter suffered a minor injury amid the battle when a piece of debris fell on his helmet. The firefighter is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

