Ibarra’s 1st MLS Goal Lifts United Over Rapids

April 23, 2017 7:40 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota United, Minnesota United FC

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Ibarra scored in the 72nd minute and the Minnesota United beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Sunday.

United midfielder Ibson fired a shot from distance that hit the far post. Johan Venegas headed the rebound forward to Ibarra, who scored his first MLS goal with a diving header.

The expansion United (2-4-2), who rallied to tie Houston 2-2 on April 15, has won two straight at home.

Both teams missed early scoring opportunities in the first half. Ibson flicked a header from the edge of the 18-yard box, but a charging Christian Ramirez didn’t get a foot on the ball and the shot missed to the right in the tenth minute. Kevin Doyle’s left-footed shot from outside the box for Colorado sailed over the crossbar in the 17th.

Goalkeeper Zac MacMath made three saves for the Rapids (1-4-1). MacMath started in place of Tim Howard, who is serving a three-game suspension for profane language toward a fan during a game against Sporting Kansas City on April 20 and an altercation with a fan following the match, which Colorado lost 3-1.

