Crews Searching For Man After Boat Accident On St. Croix River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in east metro are searching for a man after a boat accident early Sunday morning on the St. Croix River.
Washington County officials say crews are searching along the shoreline and in the water near Bayport, which is just south of Stillwater.
The man went missing after a boat accident around 2:45 a.m. Officials say he was in a boat with a woman near Bayport when the craft began taking on water.
The woman was able to swim safely to shore. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
The names of the people involved have yet to be released.