4 Things To Know: North Korea, Deadly Chase & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the top stories you need to know about for Monday, April 24. They include another detained U.S. citizen in North Korea, and the removal of a historical monument in Louisiana.

Police Chase Ends In Fatal Crash

A police chase ended in a deadly crash. The chase started around eight last night, when a St. Anthony police officer made a traffic stop at Hamline and Hoyt in Falcon Heights. As the officer walked up to the car, police say the driver sped off. Police say within one minute of the chase starting, the car hit a tree at Hamline and Wynne in St. Paul. The driver died at the scene. A passenger suffered minor injuries.

Showdown In D.C.

The White House is taking a tough stance with Congress ahead of a threatened government shutdown. Aides say President Donald Trump will insist that the new budget provide for a Mexican border wall. If no deal is reached, funding for the federal government will run out Saturday, the same day President Trump marks 100 days in office.

American Teacher Detained In North Korea

Another American citizen has been detained in North Korea. Tony Kim taught at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology. The school says he was taken into custody Saturday for unknown reasons. Kim is the third American held by North Korea.

Confederate Monument Removed In New Orleans

Crews worked during the night to take down a controversial monument in New Orleans. The Liberty Place monument is one of four Confederate monuments coming down in New Orleans because many feel they are symbols of racism and intolerance. The mayor said crews started working during the night because of death threats and intimidation from some of those who want the monuments to stay, and also to minimize city disruption.