Bloomington Ice Garden In Final 2 For Hockeyville USA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Bloomington Ice Garden is one step closer to winning $150,000 in arena upgrades.
The Bloomington facility reached the top two in the Kraft Hockeyville USA Contest. They’re competing against the Rostraver Ice Garden in Belle Vernon, Pa. Voting for the winner is underway and ends Wednesday at midnight.
In addition to $150,000 in arena upgrades, the winning city gets a chance to host an NHL preseason game. Austin’s Riverside Arena also made the top 10 in the contest, but lost out to the Pepsi Center in Illinois.
The Bloomington Ice Garden is already guaranteed $75,000 in arena upgrades as a potential runner-up prize. The Ice Garden is well known for being the rink where the 1980 Miracle on Ice team practiced, and has also been home to many state champion teams over the years.
For more information, or to vote, visit Kraft Hockeyville USA online.