Greg Jennings Hosting 10th Annual Golf Classic

April 24, 2017 9:00 AM

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Greg Jennings hasn’t lost a bit of his competitive edge since his retirement in 2016. In fact, he’s more visible in the Twin Cities than ever. His charity, the Greg Jennings Foundation, is hosting its 10th annual Golf Classic at Oak Ridge Country Club in Hopkins, May 21-22, with all proceeds going to youth and literacy initiatives here in Minneapolis and in Greg’s hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

