Police Investigating Rape In St. Paul Parking Ramp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police are investigating after a homeless woman reported that she was punched in the face and raped in a downtown parking ramp.
The St. Paul Police Department says the rape was reported on Easter Sunday after the victim went to a hospital and the workers called 911.
The victim said she was sleeping on the 6th floor of the parking ramp on 50 East 4th Street because she had missed curfew at the Higher Ground shelter.
During the night, she woke up to a man punching her in the face. She told police the suspect threatened to kill her if she looked at him.
He raped her, covering the victim’s face with her clothing. Immediately after, the suspect fled.
The victim suffered cuts and bruises to her face, police say.
Anyone with information on the assault or the victim is asked to call police at 651-291-1111.