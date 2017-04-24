MDH: Measles Outbreak Up To 20 Cases In Hennepin County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are now 20 young children with the measles in Hennepin County, officials with the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Monday.
MDH officials say 16 of the 20 cases were in children who were confirmed to be unvaccinated, though the vaccination status of the other four cases aren’t yet verified. All cases are children ages 0 through 5 years old.
The outbreak is now the second-worst in 20 years, behind the 26 cases confirmed in 2011.
Officials say all of the children are Somali Minnesotans, and previously said the Somali community has been targeted with misinformation on the risks of autism in vaccinations.
Health officials are now urging Somali Minnesotan children statewide who have already received their first dose of the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine to get their second dose as soon as possible.
They’re also asking parents and caregivers to be on the lookout for symptoms of the potentially deadly disease in their children: a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from head to the rest of the body.