Sheriff’s Office: Scandia Man Allegedly Tried To Drag Woman Into His Van

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is facing kidnapping charges after allegedly attempting to drag a woman into his van Thursday night.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Michael Harker of Scandia is charged with two kidnapping counts and one count of false imprisonment.
The sheriff’s office said a woman was standing near her vehicle near 111 Wildwood Road in Willernie around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. A man in a van drove by her three times before parking across the street.
The man then got out of the van, grabbed the woman by the hair and dragged her to the van, according to the sheriff’s office. He then punched her in the head and tried to push her into the van.
A nearby witness heard the woman screaming and drove to the scene. The woman got free and ran to the vehicle. The man got into the van and drove off.
Authorities tracked the van using security footage from a local business. The sheriff’s office arrested Harker Saturday.
Harker was out on parole from an Idaho conviction, the sheriff’s office said. Harker and the victim did not know each other.