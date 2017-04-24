Mayor Hodges Reveals She Was Sexually Abused As A Child

April 24, 2017 3:36 PM
Filed Under: Break The Silence, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges, Sexual Abuse

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says she was sexually abused as a child.

The mayor made the revelation Monday on a Facebook page called “Break the Silence Day” to support victims of sexual abuse. Hodges writes she was abused for years by unrelated adults and didn’t tell her family or friends for many years.

Hodges says she was threatened to keep quiet about the abuse. She says she broke her silence so that others know they’re not alone.

Hodges spokesman Eric Fought confirmed the post.

Hodges is a first-term mayor running for a second term in a crowded field.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jorge Gonzalez says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    well hodges, who did it to you???

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia