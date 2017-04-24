Minnesota College Student Dies In South Dakota Drowning

April 24, 2017 12:35 PM
GARRETSON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the teen who drowned in a South Dakota state park over the weekend as a Minnesota university student from South Asia.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said Monday the body of 19-year-old Arbin Thapa was recovered from the Big Sioux River in Palisades State Park Sunday morning.

Authorities say Thapa jumped in the water about 5 p.m. Saturday. Milstead says the cold temperature of the water likely contributed to his death. The sheriff says his office has been in touch with Thapa’s family in Nepal. He was a student at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

