Missing Boater Found After St. Croix River Accident

April 24, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Bayport, St Croix River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A boater who went missing after an accident on the St. Croix River Sunday morning has been located.

The man went missing after a boat accident around 2:45 a.m. Officials say he was in a boat with a woman near Bayport when the craft began taking on water.

The woman was able to swim safely to shore.

Crews searched along the shoreline and in the water near Bayport, which is just south of Stillwater.

On Monday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that the man had been located. No details were released on his condition, other than to say that he did survive the accident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia