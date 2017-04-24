Missing Boater Found After St. Croix River Accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A boater who went missing after an accident on the St. Croix River Sunday morning has been located.
The man went missing after a boat accident around 2:45 a.m. Officials say he was in a boat with a woman near Bayport when the craft began taking on water.
The woman was able to swim safely to shore.
Crews searched along the shoreline and in the water near Bayport, which is just south of Stillwater.
On Monday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that the man had been located. No details were released on his condition, other than to say that he did survive the accident.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.