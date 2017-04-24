Motorcyclist Sought After North St. Paul Hit-And-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in North St. Paul say they’re looking for a motorcyclist after he allegedly ran over a pedestrian who was trying to flag him down.
North St. Paul police say the hit-and-run happened late Saturday night on the 2400 block of 19th Avenue North. The victim told police a “Harley Davidson type” motorcycle was loudly racing up and down the residential street.
The victim said the motorcyclist didn’t stop for him when he tried to flag the driver down. The motorcyclist then ran over him, injuring his leg, which police said was possibly broken.
Shortly after, the motorcyclist allegedly told a passerby to help the victim before speeding off.
The motorcyclist is described as being 30 to 40 years old. He had a female passenger, who also looked to be 30 to 40 years old.
No detailed description of the motorcycle was available.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call 911.