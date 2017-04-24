Minneapolis City Hall Clock Lit Once More

April 24, 2017 9:24 PM
Filed Under: Minneapolis City Hall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis’ historic timepiece is lit up once again.

The clock bells played during a lighting ceremony Monday night of the Minneapolis City Hall clock.

It’s been nearly a year since restoration work began. Crews replaced the white clock faces with glass similar to what the clock had when it was first built more than a century ago.

The clock’s framing was also replaced, and it now glows like it did when it was built. It is now the largest four-faced chiming clock in the world.

