Police Chase Ends In Fatal Crash Near Como Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A police chase in Falcon Heights led to a car crash that left one person injured and another dead Sunday evening.
According to the St. Anthony Police Department, around 8 p.m. officers performed a routine traffic stop of a car in the area of Hamline Avenue and Hoyt Avenue, near Como Park.
As the officer approached on foot, the car sped off.
The officer returned to his car and pursued the vehicle, but within a minute the car left the roadway and struck a tree.
Medical personnel responded and declared the driver of the car dead on the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Their identities have not yet been released.
The St. Anthony Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating.