Fugitive Predatory Offender From Minnesota Caught In California

April 24, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Michael James Costa, Sex Offender

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A level 3 predatory offender from Minnesota is back behind bars after he was caught in California over the weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections says Michael James Costa was on fugitive status after he absconded from his supervised release in Rochester, Minnesota on April 14.

After intelligence information led investigators to California, Costa was arrested near Van Nuys with the help of local law enforcement.

Costa is now in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

Costa’s criminal history includes two convictions for criminal sexual conduct against known juvenile females. He additionally has two convictions for failing to register as a predatory offender.

