State Patrol: Trooper Saves An Eagle From Road For 2nd Time This Year

April 24, 2017 8:58 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says an eagle is now being treated after a trooper saved it from a busy road earlier this month.

According to the patrol, Trooper Paul Kingery rescued the eagle from the side of Interstate 35E in Eagan on April 16.

(credit: MN State Patrol)

The eagle, which was found lying on the shoulder of the road with a possible broken wing, was taken to the University of Minnesota Raptor Center.

It’s not the first time the trooper has run into an eagle that needed help.

In March, he helped save an eagle on Interstate 494 also in Eagan. The eagle, later named Trooper by Raptor Center staff, suffered internal injuries. Once it healed, Kingery helped release it to the wild.
(credit: MN State Patrol)

