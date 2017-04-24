Unicorn Frappuccino Gets Polarizing Reviews

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you didn’t get to try the Unicorn Frappuccino at Starbucks you are out of luck … or maybe you should consider yourself lucky.
The drink was very polarizing. It was a Frappuccino crème mixed with pink powder and mango syrup, then topped with whipped cream sprinkled with sweet pink and sour blue powder.
Some people loved them, and others thought they were gross.
Some baristas hated making them, including one who aired his grievances on YouTube.
“I have to tell you, please don’t get it! I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life. My hands are completely sticky,” said the barista attached to the account SanVic. “I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life.”