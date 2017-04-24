Gopher Hockey Names Captains For 2017-18 Season

April 24, 2017 9:48 PM
Filed Under: Don Lucia, Gopher Hockey, Leon Bristedt, Mike Szmatula, Ryan Lindgren, Tyler Sheehy, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team announced its captains for the 2017-18 season on Monday.

Tyler Sheehy, who just finished his sophomore season, was named the team captain. Leon Bristedt, Mike Szmatula and Ryan Lindgren will serve as alternate captains.

Sheehy finished his sophomore season as the Big Ten Player of the Year and First-Team All American. He was also a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. He led the Gophers with 53 points, which ranked eighth nationally.

Szmatula finished the season with 25 points, including 10 goals, in 28 games. Bristedt will enter his senior season with 89 career points, including 37 goals, in 109 games.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia