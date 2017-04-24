Gopher Hockey Names Captains For 2017-18 Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team announced its captains for the 2017-18 season on Monday.
Tyler Sheehy, who just finished his sophomore season, was named the team captain. Leon Bristedt, Mike Szmatula and Ryan Lindgren will serve as alternate captains.
Sheehy finished his sophomore season as the Big Ten Player of the Year and First-Team All American. He was also a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. He led the Gophers with 53 points, which ranked eighth nationally.
Szmatula finished the season with 25 points, including 10 goals, in 28 games. Bristedt will enter his senior season with 89 career points, including 37 goals, in 109 games.