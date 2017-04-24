Sheriff’s Office: 1 Dead In Rollover Crash In Wisconsin Cornfield

April 24, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead after his vehicle flipped during a crash Monday morning, striking trees and a power pole before crashing to the ground in a cornfield in western Wisconsin.

The 25-year-old man from Milltown was driving northbound on 220th Street in Polk County near 240th Avenue just before 9 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle left the roadway and hit a driveway, causing the vehicle to go airborne.

polk county wisconsin crash 2 Sheriffs Office: 1 Dead In Rollover Crash In Wisconsin Cornfield

(credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

After hitting trees and a power pole, the vehicle hit the ground and rolled, landing in a cornfield. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said this is the third fatal crash in Polk County this year, with four people dead in those crashes.

The crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia