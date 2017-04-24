Sheriff’s Office: 1 Dead In Rollover Crash In Wisconsin Cornfield

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead after his vehicle flipped during a crash Monday morning, striking trees and a power pole before crashing to the ground in a cornfield in western Wisconsin.
The 25-year-old man from Milltown was driving northbound on 220th Street in Polk County near 240th Avenue just before 9 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle left the roadway and hit a driveway, causing the vehicle to go airborne.
After hitting trees and a power pole, the vehicle hit the ground and rolled, landing in a cornfield. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said this is the third fatal crash in Polk County this year, with four people dead in those crashes.
The crash is under investigation.