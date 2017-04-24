State Patrol Investigating Wrong-Way Crash On I-94

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a crash on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul late Sunday night.
The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the intestate near Lexington Avenue.
It reduced traffic down to just one lane in the eastbound direction.
From traffic management cameras, we could see two vehicles involved, and at least one of the drivers moving and appearing to be okay inside their vehicle.
The State Patrol hasn’t shared any information from the crash, so it’s unknown if there were any serious injuries.
I-94 was back open about a half hour later, right after midnight.