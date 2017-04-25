4 Things To Know: Looming Gov’t Shutdown, Caitlyn Jenner Memoir, World Penguin Day & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the looming possibility of a government shutdown to World Penguin Day, here is a look at the top four stories from April 25, 2017.

Budget Negotiations Continue On Capitol Hill

A looming government shutdown is looking a little less likely now.

President Donald Trump may drop his insistence that a new budget includes funding for a wall along the Mexican border. The White House said the president might be willing to wait until the fall to revisit the issue.

If no deal is struck, the federal government would shut down on Saturday.

Arkansas Carries Out 1st Double Execution In 17 Years

Two more executions have been carried out in Arkansas.

Convicted killers Jack Jones and Marcel Williams were put to death Monday night, the nation’s first double execution since the year 2000.

They were among a group of eight death row inmates who were to be executed this month before the state’s supply of lethal injection drugs expired.

Caitlyn Jenner Memoir To Be Released

Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir is out Monday. It’s called “The Secrets of My Life.”

The book promises to uncover many of the details about her transition from Bruce.

Other topics include his relationship with Kris Kardashian, OJ Simpson and how she apparently almost played Superman on the big screen instead of Christopher Reeve.

It’s World Penguin Day!

There are 12 million penguin living in Antarctica.

Experts said counting them is one of the best ways to track the impact of climate change and ocean health.

Fun fact, emperor penguins are the largest of the 18 species at more than 3-and-a-half feet tall.