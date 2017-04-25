Austin’s SPAM Museum Hosts First Wedding For English Couple

AUSTIN, Minn. (WCCO) — Austin’s iconic SPAM Museum has hosted thousands of visitors from across the world since opening its doors, but on Tuesday morning, it was the scene of an undeniably unique event.

Mark “I LOVE SPAM” Benson (Yes, that’s his real name!) and Anne Mousley traveled thousands of miles from Liverpool, England, to the heart of Austin, Minn., to say their wedding vows surrounded by the canned meat.

The marriage marks the very first and potentially the only wedding that will ever happen at the world-famous museum.

The groom’s love affair with SPAM began long before he met his blushing bride. First with his grandfather, who discovered the canned meat while serving his country in World War II.

Both his grandfather and his uncle also worked for the SPAM Factory in Liverpool.

“Now it’s in the super market I go to so it’s the circle of life, the circle of SPAM,” said Benson.

Eating SPAM was just the tip of the iceberg.

In 2015, he legally changed his name to Mark “I LOVE SPAM” Benson, a change that required special approval by the Queen of England.

“When his obsession came to light, I had already fallen in love with him,” said Mousley.

As true love would have, Anne indulged Mark’s obsession, contacting the company to see if they could host their vows, traveling thousands of miles to become Mrs. “I LOVE SPAM” with their two daughters.

“I never, never even had SPAM as a child, never thought I would have it at my wedding reception,” said Mousley.

The day featured a SPAM-themed cake, bouquet, bowtie and dozens of Spamatizers, but the meaning of SPAM has changed a bit for this gushing groom.

“It stands for ‘Special Princess Anne Mosley’ that’s her name,” said Benson.

As for the honeymoon, the couple and their two children will jet off to Hawaii later this week, where they will attend the 15th Annual SPAM JAM Festival.

Just in case you were wondering, Benson tells WCCO-TV he eats about 3 to 4 cans of SPAM per week.