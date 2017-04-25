Big Bills Remain Undone As End Of Session Looms

April 25, 2017 4:56 PM By Pat Kessler
Filed Under: Construction, Education, Legislative Session 2017, Session 2017, Transportation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Top Democrats at the Minnesota Capitol are warning the Legislature could be heading toward a chaotic end.

The 2017 session is entering its final weeks and lawmakers are deep in negotiations over how to fund state government.

But one of the biggest items of all is missing in action – the $1 billion construction bill.

It’s a piece of legislation with something in every district.

So far this year, Republicans have not revealed what they intend to put in the measure, and that’s unusual so late in the year.

Democrats say Republicans have refused to meet with them to talk about all of the projects, trying to pressure them into a last minute vote.

Meanwhile, none of the big budget bills have passed either.

Pressure is mounting to pass bills on education, taxes, transportation, and public safety.

