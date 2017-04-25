Bill Restricting Abortions Passes Minnesota House

April 25, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Legislative Session, Abortion, Session 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House has passed legislation that would increase restrictions on abortions in Minnesota.

The bills, passed on the strength of Republican votes, require abortion providers to obtain permits from the state’s health department and would ban the use of state funds for abortions.

The Senate is planning to take up the permitting bill next week.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed a similar regulation bill in 2012 and said recently that he’s against any legislation that makes it harder for women to get an abortion.

Democrats say the bills are an attempt to hinder women’s access to safe abortions. Republicans say added regulations will help increase safety.

