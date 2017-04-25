Another Arrest In Death Of North Minneapolis Grandmother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A second person has been arrested in the shooting death of a north Minneapolis grandmother.
Police say 58-year-old Birdell Beeks was an innocent bystander who got caught in the middle of gang violence in May. She was driving with her 16-year old granddaughter when it happened.
In January, prosecutors charged 20-year-old Joshua Ezeka with second degree murder for her death. If convicted, he could spend up to 40 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Freddy Scott Jr. told Ezeka where to find the rival gang. Police say after the shooting, he drove them away from the scene.
Officers arrested Scott yesterday. He faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted.